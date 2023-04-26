Here are 8 of the best true crime series that have been newly released on Netflix in 2023.

Over the past decade, some of the world’s most riveting true crime documentaries have found on Netflix and streamer has continued to launch a host of outstanding new true crime shows already in 2023.

Fans of the true crime genre will admit it is almost impossible to look beyond Netflix as one of the ultimate sources of true crime due to its commitment to bringing audiences the most bizarre and gripping tales the world over.

The new year has been no exception for the streaming giant either, with 2023 already launching multiple big hitters that has have audiences glued to their television screens.

So if you’re looking to dive into some of the best new true crime on Netflix, these are the eight series we recommend you cast and eye over.

1 . Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil Monique Olivier was the wife to Michel Fourniret, France's most infamous murderer. Cited by many as simply an enigma, however, this documentary debates whether she was a pawn or a participant. The documentary showcases many theories and have kept viewers guessing throughout.

2 . MH370: The Plane That Disappeared Flight MH370, a red eye flight Malaysia Airways flight and a flight that completely vanished from the skies. This upcoming British docuseries directed by Louise Malkinson looks further into the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight as the public, and the families of those onboard, search for answers. Still one of the world's biggest mysteries, the documentary offers audiences a range of explanations but still not clear concrete evidence of where they plane vanished too.

3 . In The Name Of God: A Holy Betrayal This documentary focuses on the chilling true stories of four Korean leaders who claimed to be prophets of God and exposes the sinister side of unquestioning belief systems. When one of them is arrested for sexual assault, everything begins to unravel.

4 . Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street The Monster of Wall Street charts the rise and fall of disgraced financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history. One of the highest ranking true crime documentaries, it has been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% ranking.