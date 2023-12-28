What are the best new TV shows coming to Netflix UK in January 2024?

It has been another supremely successful year for the world's number one streaming service and, as we enter 2024, Netflix are set to launch some of the most highly anticipated new TV series this January.

With The Diplomat, The Night Agent and Painkiller all proving extremely popular throughout the last 12 months, the subscription service are upping the ante as we head into the new year.

However, with the launch of so many new TV shows landing on Netflix, it can be hard to choose which series to begin with in the new year. Luckily, we've saved you the job of searching by assessing which 10 new releases will be the best to watch.

1 . Fool Me Once - January 1 The new Harlan Coben mystery will land on Netflix on new year's day and is expected to be a big hit - as so many Coben's adaptations are. Photo Sales

2 . You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment - January 1 This intriguing new documentary series follows two identical twins as they change their eating habits and daily routines for eight weeks for a scientific experiment. Photo Sales

3 . The Brothers Sun - January 4 Oscar winning actor Michelle Yeoh stars as the Mother of a ruthless Taipei gangster who heads to LA in order to protect his mother after the murder of his father. Photo Sales

4 . Gyeongseong Creature - January 5 The second part of the Gyeongseong Creature continues the story of a wealthy bachelor and a private investigator as they uncover a deadly secret. Photo Sales