Netflix new series January: Here are the top 10 best new series coming to Netflix UK in January 2024
What are the best new TV shows coming to Netflix UK in January 2024?
It has been another supremely successful year for the world's number one streaming service and, as we enter 2024, Netflix are set to launch some of the most highly anticipated new TV series this January.
With The Diplomat, The Night Agent and Painkiller all proving extremely popular throughout the last 12 months, the subscription service are upping the ante as we head into the new year.
However, with the launch of so many new TV shows landing on Netflix, it can be hard to choose which series to begin with in the new year. Luckily, we've saved you the job of searching by assessing which 10 new releases will be the best to watch.