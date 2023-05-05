Netflix will release a number of addictive new series this month – including Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte and a brand new Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix original.

As we enter May, it is hard to believe that the year is already five months old.

However, as the days and months come quick and fast, so to do the bingeable and exciting new series to stream on Netflix. Already we have seen The Diplomat and The Night Agent launch on the platform and become the latest favourites for viewers and now, as we approach, there’s even more excited about.

A highly anticipated Bridgerton spin-off combined with the debut of Arnold Schwarzenegger on the small screen and a brand new historical drama from Jada Pinkett Smith will leave viewers giddy as Netflix continues to stake their claim as the ultimate subscription service.

Here are 9 of the best new series coming to Netflix in May 2023.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - out May 4 Bridgerton was one of Netflix's most successful TV shows ever and now sees its first major spin-off land on the platform as we see the origin of Queen Charlotte's rise. It also introduces fans to the new cast member, King George, played by London born actor Corey Mylchreest.

When the Weather Is Fine - out now Korean drama has seen massive success on Netflix and the latest offering from the country, When the Weather Is Fine, is set to be another. The series follows a young cellist, as she moves back to her hometown and meets the owner of a local bookshop.

Muted - out on May 19 A young boy goes mute after spending time in prison for murdering both his parents as a minor - on his release, one psychiatrist is determined to find out why. Looking like one of Netflix's most intriguing crime thrillers of recent time, we can't wait to watch this one.

FUBAR - out on May 25 It has been way too long since we had all action Arnie isn't it? Schwarzenegger returns for his first major series as a CIA operative who simply can't retire. Arnie in a sharp suit, trademark one liners and as experienced as ever? Sign us up.

