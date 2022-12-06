Here are 10 of the best horror films streaming on Netflix UK that will terrify and delight you – without relying on jump scares.

It may be Christmas time, but Netflix is still jam packed with some spooky horror hits to keep you terrified.

The go-to streaming service for horror heads, this year’s spooky selection is sure to please those of us looking for a scare, as the platform loads up a range of horror film that delve deep into different aspects of the genre – because not everyone loves a jump scare!

While the genre may be laded with much loved movies that may you just out of your skin, some film fans feel the jump scare genre is a cheap way to terrify the audience and much prefer nightmare inducing hits that lead with something more psychological horror. And who can blame them? Horror come in some many shapes and sizes.

Using film site Where’s The Jump, we looked at the 10 best films currently streaming on Netflix UK this October that come highly rated BUT don’t rely on the cliched jump scare.

1. Cam (2018) This highly rated horror takes a new spin on the genre. Using just one jump scare, Cam follows a popular webcam model who discovers a look-alike has taken over her account, as she sets out to identify the mysterious culprit, a horrifying truth comes to the fore.

2. Run (2020) Starring Sarah Paulson in the main role as the Mother of the home, Run is a film that doesn't rely on jump scares at all, with just one recorded jump.

3. Se7en (1995) Starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, Se7en is a classic thriller horror that has just one jump scare, but will still keep you on the edge of your seat.

4. Sleep Hollow This classic Tim Burton film has just one jump scare through. Starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci, it follows the story of a man is sent to a town to investigate the decapitation of three men.