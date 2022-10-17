We are just under a fortnight away Halloween – and Netflix have been loading up their platform with a host of terrifying horror films that are guaranteed to make you jump out of your skin!

While horror movies come in many different shapes and sizes, the adrenaline that comes with a jump scare is always unparalleled in the world of cinema.

Seen as one of the most effective and terrifying moments of a horror movie, the ‘jump scare’ has delighted and spooked audiences for decades. Many will attest that it is perhaps where horror sparks its magic the most.

However, if you’re wanting to ensure you and your household don’t waste time on a movie that doesn’t scare in the right way, using website Where’s The Jump?, we’ve put together a list of the scariest movies on Netflix UK this Halloween, using ‘jump scare per movie’ as our main metric.

1. Insidious (2019) Not only is it one of the best modern horrors around - it is also one of the jumpiest ever made with 24 jump scares throughout the movie - and a terrifying 10 of those jump scares classed a 'major' scares. Eek.

2. Friday The 13th (2009) The Jason Voorhees remake is one of the jumpiest on Netflix with the slasher producing a walloping 23 jump scares - and two of them classed a major jump scares.

3. Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) Dubbed 'the scariest yet' on release, the third edition in the Paranormal Activity franchise offers up a total of 20 jump scares, with three of them described as major jumps.

4. Scream 4 (2011) New decade. New rules. New Ghostface. Same good, old fashioned slasher with plenty of jump scares - 18 in total.