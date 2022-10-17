Horror heads, are you ready for this year’s launch of Halloween yet?

While many of us will be out trick or treating with the younger members of our family, there’s plenty of us who also take Halloween VERY seriously and line-up a full set of scary movies to welcome in the season.

With streaming services becoming more and more prevalent, the selection of horror movies viewers now have available at the touch of a button are bigger and better than ever before. However, choosing the right films can be a task in itself.

So, without further ado, take a look at the 18 highest rank horror movies currently streaming on Netflix UK, as rated by highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Death Note - 100% Loosely adapted from the popular manga series, the 2017 film Death Note has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Photo: James Dittiger/Netflix Photo Sales

2. Creep 2 - 100% This 100% rated sequel follows a video artist on the lookout for shocking stories as she makes a grave mistake when she bumps into a serial killer in a cabin. Photo: Netflix/Blumhouse Productons Photo Sales

3. His House - 100% A refugee couple and their family escape from war-torn South Sudan, but struggle to adapt to their new life in England due to an evil presence that is determined to wreak havoc. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Halloween - 96% The original John Carpenter classic. Its got Michael Myers, the mask, Laurie Strode. Need we say more? Photo: Kevin Winter Photo Sales