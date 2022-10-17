News you can trust since 1817
Which of these 10 new Netflix releases will you be tuning into on October 31st? Cr: Netflix

New horror movies on Netflix: 10 of the best new releases on Netflix UK in October 2022

Looking for a scary movie or spooky series to watch this Halloween? We recommend these 10 new releases which hit Netflix in October.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

Netflix never let their subscribers down when Halloween comes around, and this year will be no different.

While Netflix have been the go-to streaming service for horror heads, this year’s spooky selection is set to welcome some of the biggest names in cinema – including legendary Mexican director Guillermo Del Toro!

What started as a tough year for the streaming platform has ended far more positively with a host of exciting new releases launching on the platform before the year ends.

With streaming services becoming more and more prevalent, the selection of horror movies and scary TV series viewers now have available at the touch of a button are bigger and better than ever before. However, it does make choosing your next Netflix bingefest a tough decision.

However, we are pretty sure these 10 highly anticipated horror hits are sure to please if you’re a Halloween fan.

1. Sleepy Hollow - out now

This classic Tim Burton film stars Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci as a man is sent to a town to investigate the decapitation of three men.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

2. The Midnight Club - out now

The Midnight Club has already entered the Guinness Book of Records for the most amount of jump scarves in a TV show ever. The series follows five terminally ill patients of the Hospice as they share scary stories.

Photo: Netflix

3. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities - Coming October 25

The legendary Mexican director brings his highly anticipated anthology series to the streamer in the form of short stories. Expect nightmarish monsters and some awe-inspiring horror.

Photo: Netflix

4. 28 Days Haunted - Coming October 21

A new reality TV series that follows different teams as they take on 28 days in some of the US's most haunted locations.

Photo: Netflix

