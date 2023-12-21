Netflix have been fairly shy about revealing exact viewing figures, but have announced they will now publish them every six months.
The report included more than 18,000 titles that were watched by nearly 240 million subscribers.
1. The Night Agent
Starring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, season one of the Night Agent is Netflix' most streamed show - watched for a remarkable 812,100,000 hours. "While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House."
2. Ginny and Georgia
Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, and Diesel La Torraca, 665,100,000 hours watched sees season two of Ginny and Georgia take second place. "Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy."
3. The Glory
Programmes from South Korea have a history of becoming streaming mega-hits - remember Squid Game? The latest blockbuster from the country is The Glory, which has been watched for 622,800,000 hours. "Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes."
4. Wednesday
Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular member of the Adams Family, this spooky treat has been watched for 507,700,000 hours. "Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends - and foes - at Nevermore Academy."