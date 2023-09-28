Joaquin Phoenix will play the titular role of Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott's epic new blockbuster. Here's when you can see the film in UK cinemas.

Joaquin Phoenix will star as Napoleon Bonaparte is a new film about his life. Cr.Columbia Pictures

Set to be one of the biggest blockbuster films of the year, iconic director Ridley Scott (Gladiator) is back with a brand new epic that will look at the life and times of Napoleon Bonaparte.

The historical drama has been in the works for a number of years and after he recruited Joker star and Oscar award winner Joaquin Phoenix, film fans are desperate to see how to duo will combine for the story of one of the world's most well known historical names.

The movie is Scott's first film since 2021's House of Gucci, which starred Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. The film will chart the Frenchman's rise to power and his relationship with Empress Joséphine.

You can watch the trailer here.

Napoleon cast

Alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the title role is some pretty big Hollywood names.

The main roles in the film belong to Vanessa Kirby (Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning) who stars as Empress Joséphine, empress consort and wife of Napoleon. Tahar Rahim (The Kindness of Strangers) has been handed the role of Paul Barras, a Directory politician during the French Revolution while Matthew Needham (Stutterer) is Lucien Bonaparte, brother of Napoleon.

Ben Miles (Tetris) plays diplomat and close adviser to Napoleon, Caulaincourt. Phil Cornwell (Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa) stars Sanson 'The Bourreau', executioner who guillotined the king of France and Youssef Kerkour (Home) is Marshal Davout, one of Napoleon's finest commanders.

When did Napoleon die, how did Napoleon die and who was Napoleon Bonaparte

Born in Ajaccio in France, Napoleon was a French military commander and political leader become a worldwide name after rising to prominence during the French Revolution, with several successful campaigns during the Revolutionary Wars.

He was the emperor of France between 1804 to 1814 is heralded as one of history's greatest military leaders of all time before he died on 5 May 1861 on the British-held island of Saint Helena, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

The physicians who conducted Napoleon's autopsy, on May 6, 1821, concluded that his death was from stomach cancer, which was exacerbated by bleeding gastric ulcers. He had taken a large dose of calomel, which is a compound that contains mercury and was used for medicinal purposes just 24 hours before his passing.

When is Napoleon coming out, Napoleon running time, Napoleon age rating

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Ridley Scott's blockbuster historical drama will land in UK cinemas on November 22.