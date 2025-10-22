4 . Headliners

GB News' satirical comedy show 'Headliners', which features a number of standup comedians taking a sideways look at the news, was the channel's most complained about show - with 1,347 viewers getting in touch. Presenter Josh Howie seemed to suggest that the LGBT community included paedophiles while discussing a sermon given by a US bishop. He insisted it was simply a joke and apologised for any misunderstanding. Ofcom found that it broke broadcasting guidelines but stopped short of formally censuring GB News. | GB News