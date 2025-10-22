New analysis has revealed the television shows that have provoked the most complaints from angry viewers in 2025.
Reality television and news shows led the way when it came to people getting in touch with industry watchdog Ofcom.
The organisation has a statutory duty to “represent the interests of citizens and consumers by promoting competition and protecting the public from harmful or offensive material” - and has wide-ranging powers to sanction broadcasters who fall foul of the code.
Here are the 9 most complained about programmes of the year according to the TV and entertainment experts at OLBG.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
1. Love Island
The most complained about television programme of 2025 so far - by quite some margin - is Love Island. A total of 13,585 viewers were angry about what they saw on the ITV2 show - in particular misogyny and alleged bullying of contestant Shakira Khan (pictured). Ofcom opted not to launch a formal investigation, due to the "negative behavior not being shown in a positive light". | ITV
2. Love Island: All Stars
Second place, with 2,264 complaints, also goes to Love Island - but this time it was the 'All Stars' version that was getting viewers hot under the collar. The majority of complaints were about an argument between Elma Pazar, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and Curtis Pritchard - as well as suspicions that the show was 'fixed'. | ITV
3. Vanessa
Vanessa Feltz' Channel 5 daytime magazine show takes third place with 1,986 complaints about a segment on the benefits of breastfeeding which many viewers thought was misleading. More compaints flooded in when a later apology was perceived to be 'weak'. | Getty Images
4. Headliners
GB News' satirical comedy show 'Headliners', which features a number of standup comedians taking a sideways look at the news, was the channel's most complained about show - with 1,347 viewers getting in touch. Presenter Josh Howie seemed to suggest that the LGBT community included paedophiles while discussing a sermon given by a US bishop. He insisted it was simply a joke and apologised for any misunderstanding. Ofcom found that it broke broadcasting guidelines but stopped short of formally censuring GB News. | GB News