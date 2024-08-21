Broadcasting regulator Ofcom has revealed the 10 television programmes that have led to it receiving the largest number of complaints.
It marks the 500th edition of Ofcom’s Broadcast Bulletin - a fortnightly newletter about what complaints are being investigated that has out every second Monday since 2004.
Ofcom has a statutory duty to “represent the interests of citizens and consumers by promoting competition and protecting the public from harmful or offensive material” - and has wide-ranging powers to sanction broadcasters who fall foul of the code.
Here are the 10 most complained about programmes - and what action Ofcom took in each case.
1. Good Morning Britain
A record 54,595 people compained when Piers Morgan said he "didn't believe" the Duchess of Sussex when she told Oprah Winfrey that she had felt suicidal. Ofcom found that the programme had not broken broadcasting rules, but Morgan resigned from the programme soon after. | Getty Images
2. Celebrity Big Brother, Season 5
A total of 45,159 people complained about the fifth season of Celebrity Big Brother - in particular an episode broadcast on January 10, 2007, when reality television star Jade Goody (pictured), model Danielle Lloyd, and singer Jo O’Meara were accused of bullying Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Goody called the actress 'Shilpa Poppadom' and Channel Four was found in breach of the Broadcasting Code. Shetty ended up winning the series. | Getty Images
3. Celebrity Big Brother, Season 22
Celebrity Big Brother's second appearance in the top three occured in season 22, when the show had switched to Channel 5. On episodes broadcast between August 30 and September 1, 2018, there were 25,327 complaints when a housemate, actress Roxanne Pallett, accused fellow housemate, Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas (pictures), of repeatedly physically assaulting her. Thomas went on to win the show, and Ofcom found no rules had been broken, but commented on it being "clearly a very sensitive issue". | Getty Images
4. Britain's Got Talent
When dance group and former winners Diversity returned to ITV's 'Britain's Got Talent' to perform, they opted for a routine that expressed support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. It lead to 25,017 complaints on September 5, 2020, but Ofcom found that there was no case to answer. | AFP via Getty Images