3 . Celebrity Big Brother, Season 22

Celebrity Big Brother's second appearance in the top three occured in season 22, when the show had switched to Channel 5. On episodes broadcast between August 30 and September 1, 2018, there were 25,327 complaints when a housemate, actress Roxanne Pallett, accused fellow housemate, Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas (pictures), of repeatedly physically assaulting her. Thomas went on to win the show, and Ofcom found no rules had been broken, but commented on it being "clearly a very sensitive issue". | Getty Images