1 . Cady Heron: Angourie Rice (2024) v Lindsay Lohan (2004)

Lindsay Lohan was already fairly well known for her roles in Disney productions such as The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday, however starring in Mean Girls would propel her even further into Hollywood stardom. In the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie Angourie Rice, best known for her role as Betty Brant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will take on the role as Cady. Photo: Getty Images