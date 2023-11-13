Since its release in 2004, the ever-quotable Mean Girls has cemented its place as a comedy classic.
It helped launch its cast, which includes Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, into Hollywood stardom, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon, from Pink Wednesdays to commemorating October 3rd.
The film was even turned into a hugely successful Broadway musical in 2018, earning multiple Tony Award nominations and its very own film adaptation which is set to hit cinemas in early 2024.
It will star Reneé Rapp, who will reprise her Broadway role as Regina George, alongside the likes of Angourie Rice, Jon Hamm and Busy Philipps, with others such as Ashley Park, who originated the role of Gretchen Weiners in the musical, and Tina Fey, who wrote the original screenplay, also set to appear.
But if you're wondering how the 2024 Mean Girls cast compares with to the original, don't worry - here they are side by side.
1. Cady Heron: Angourie Rice (2024) v Lindsay Lohan (2004)
Lindsay Lohan was already fairly well known for her roles in Disney productions such as The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday, however starring in Mean Girls would propel her even further into Hollywood stardom. In the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie Angourie Rice, best known for her role as Betty Brant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will take on the role as Cady. Photo: Getty Images
2. Regina George: Reneé Rapp (2024) v Rachel McAdams (2004)
Rachel McAdams was 26 when she was cast as Regina George in Mean Girls. Playing the most popular girl in the school proved to be a breakout role for her, particularly with the success of The Notebook. Taking on the role of Regina in the musical movie adaptation is Reneé Rapp, who also starred as the head Plastic in the Broadway production in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
3. Janice: Auli’i Cravalho (2024) v Lizzy Caplan (2004)
Lizzy Caplan portrayed Regina’s former best friend Janis in the 2004 film. The artsy student who plots revenge against the Plastics will be played by Auliʻi Cravalho in the Mean Girls musical movie, who is best known for her role as Moana. Photo: Getty Images
4. Damian: Jaquel Spivey (2024) v Daniel Franzese (2004)
Daniel Franzese created some of the most memorable moments in the original Mean Girls film for his comedic timing and quick wit as Damian, Janis’ best friend. Taking on the same role in the 2024 film is Jaquel Spivey, a Tony-nominated stage actor. Photo: Getty Images