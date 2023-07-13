All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Former Tory whip Chris Pincher facing eight week by-election over groping claims
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Here are 10 films you may not believe are 20 years old this year! cr: Getty ImagesHere are 10 films you may not believe are 20 years old this year! cr: Getty Images
Here are 10 films you may not believe are 20 years old this year! cr: Getty Images

Classic Films To Watch: 10 films you may not believe turn 20 years old in 2023

The term 'classic cinema' often evokes thoughts of Casablanca and Citizen Kane. However, would you believe these 10 films turn 20 years old this year?

By Graham Falk
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:33 BST

Arnold Schwarzenegger became the governor of California, Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United debut and we were still a year away from the release of Mean Girls. Yes, 2023 may seem like yesterday but it most definitely wasn't.

And is there anything that makes you feel older than discovering one of your favourite films is infact 20 years old? Well...maybe, but it certainly doesn't give us a youthful glow.

Here are 10 films that you won't believe actually turn 20 years old this year. Eeek.

One of the best Disney Pixar films ever produced, Finding Nem somehow turns 20 this year and we still love it as much as we did the day it landed on cinema screens.

1. Finding Nemo

One of the best Disney Pixar films ever produced, Finding Nem somehow turns 20 this year and we still love it as much as we did the day it landed on cinema screens.

Photo Sales
Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf is now as much as Christmas classics such as Miracle On 34th Street or Home Alone. Now a staple of many family's diet on December 25th, it turns 20 this year!

2. Elf

Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf is now as much as Christmas classics such as Miracle On 34th Street or Home Alone. Now a staple of many family's diet on December 25th, it turns 20 this year! Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
A childhood film that warms the heart of so many. Jack Black stars as substitute teacher Dewey Finn, who enters an elementary private school after being kicked out of his rock band - but he's not there for some teacher, he's there's to do some rocking!

3. School Of Rock

A childhood film that warms the heart of so many. Jack Black stars as substitute teacher Dewey Finn, who enters an elementary private school after being kicked out of his rock band - but he's not there for some teacher, he's there's to do some rocking!

Photo Sales
Just to remind you, Lindsay Lohan is great. In the early 00s, she was at the peak of her powers too for films such as Freaky Friday. The film sees her wake up one day to realise she and her mother (played by Jamie-Lee Curtis) have somehow switched bodies. Classic early Millennium film-making.

4. Freaky Friday

Just to remind you, Lindsay Lohan is great. In the early 00s, she was at the peak of her powers too for films such as Freaky Friday. The film sees her wake up one day to realise she and her mother (played by Jamie-Lee Curtis) have somehow switched bodies. Classic early Millennium film-making.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:FilmCinemas