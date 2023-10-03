All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
To celebrate October 3rd, here are 13 of the best quotes from 2004's iconic teen film Mean Girls. Cr. Paramount PicturesTo celebrate October 3rd, here are 13 of the best quotes from 2004's iconic teen film Mean Girls. Cr. Paramount Pictures
To celebrate October 3rd, here are 13 of the best quotes from 2004's iconic teen film Mean Girls. Cr. Paramount Pictures

Mean Girls Best Quotes: 13 of the funniest and most hilarious lines from Mean Girls to celebrate October 3rd

Mean Girls is one of the most quotable and iconic films of recent years. On 'Mean Girls' day - or October 3rd - we've pieced together 13 of the best lines from the Lindsay Lohan film.

By Graham Falk
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:39 BST

Cady Herron, Regina George, Janis Ian and Damien. Mean Girls really was THE film for a generation of teens when it was released in 2003.

Far too close for comfort with many early 00's teenagers, the Tina Fey film was an overnight hit and has been quoted the world over for almost 20 years.

On Mean Girls days - October 3rd, of course - we have put together a list of the most memorable lines from the Lindsay Lohan film to make you giggle all over again.

One of the film's best and most quotable lines has gone down in cinema history. Said by a hooded Damien (Daniel Franzese) in the school gym as pupils attempt to atone for their mean quips at other students.

1. "She doesn't even go here!"

One of the film's best and most quotable lines has gone down in cinema history. Said by a hooded Damien (Daniel Franzese) in the school gym as pupils attempt to atone for their mean quips at other students.

Photo Sales
As Cady's full on transformation into cold, shiny, hard plastic is completed, she utters the immortal words to best friend Janice Ian. Bad move, Cady.

2. "It's not my fault you're, like, in love with me or something!"

As Cady's full on transformation into cold, shiny, hard plastic is completed, she utters the immortal words to best friend Janice Ian. Bad move, Cady.

Photo Sales
I mean Gretchen Weiners does haave a point.

3. “Ex-boyfriends are just off-limits to friends. I mean, that's just, like, the rules of feminism.”

I mean Gretchen Weiners does haave a point.

Photo Sales
Oh Karen. The brains of the plastics.

4. It's like I have ESPN or something. My breasts can always tell when it's going to rain"

Oh Karen. The brains of the plastics.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CinemasFilmTV