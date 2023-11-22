Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas: Beloved former Bake Off host reflects on Scottish heritage in BBC special
Dame Mary Berry visited her mother's homeland in Scotland for upcoming BBC One Christmas special.
Dame Mary Berry is set to open up about her Scottish heritage in a new BBC special this December.
Mary Berry's Highland Christmas, which will air on BBC One in December, will see the legendary cook travelling to her mother’s homeland for a winter retreat.
During the one hour special, Mary will craft festive dishes, reflect on her Scottish roots and embark on adventures alongside special guests.
Mary said: “Christmas in Scotland is the biggest treat, my mother and her family were Scottish so it is a special place for me.
“The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist.”
Mary Berry meets Andy Murray for Christmas special
Viewers can expect indulgent delights from Christmas favourites such as her classic Buche de Noel, which singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé will lend a hand with, to those steeped in Scottish tradition, like her spectacular Cranachan pavlova wreath.
Mary won’t just be in the kitchen either.
The legendary cook will take part in a traditional ceilidh as well as enjoying special days out in locations such as The Enchanted Forest in Perthshire and Andy Murray’s five-star hotel, Cromlix, where she cooks alongside his grandmother.
She will also be joined by Love Island narrator and comedian Iain Stirling, who will help attempt to herd reindeer.
Outside of the festive fun, Mary will share anecdotes on her Scottish heritage alongside her favourite hints and hacks for the busy Christmas period, from impressing guests with minimum fuss to making feasts go further.
