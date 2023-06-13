As Andy Murray prepares to return to Wimbledon we're looking back at a glittering career that includes two victories at SW19.

Glasgow-born Sir Andy Murray is widely considered to be the greatest British men's tennis player in history, with his 46 singles titles placing him at 14th on the world all-time list.

Despite playing at the same time as three of the most talented players the sport has ever seen - in Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - Murray has still managed to win his fair share of games, and finals, against the trio.

He's been world number one of 41, finishing 2016 in top spot, and has managed to convert 11 grand slam final appearances into three wins - one at the US Open and two at Wimbledon.

There's also the small matter of winning back-to-back singles gold medals at the Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro.

Here's a trip through Murray's career - via all 46 of his ranking singles wins.

1 . San Jose (2006) Andy Murray's first singles ranking title came when he defeated Lleyton Hewitt in the final of the SAP Open in San Jose, California. At 18 years old, Murray became the youngest person to win the SAP Open since Michael Chang in 1988.

2 . San Jose (2007) Murray returned to San Jose to successfully defend his title - defeating Ivo Karlovic of Croatia in the SAP Open final.

3 . St. Petersburg (2007) Andy Murray's second singles tournament win of 2007 came in the St. Petersburg Open, where he beat Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the final.

4 . Doha (2008) Murray's first tournament win of 2008 came in the Qatar Open ATP tournament in Doha. He won the final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.