Expected to come out next May, the first teaser trailer for upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts* has been released.

Likely a nod to the team’s comic book history as the Dark Avengers, the asterisk in its title promises fans that there is more to come.

The team up film is expected to be the MCU’s latest answer to the Avengers, bringing together a misfit bunch of characters from across the franchise.

The trailer shows four characters arriving to the same location, each of them sent by a mysterious figure. While they wonder what is going on, they are discovered by “Bob” presumably for hijinks to ensue.

But who exactly is in Thunderbolts? Here are all the cast and characters confirmed to be in the film so far.

Who is in the Thunderbolts*?

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in Hawkeye. | Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

Having first appeared in Black Widow alongside Thunderbolts executive producer Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh will reprise her role as assassin Yelena Belova, who is depressed following the death of her sister Natasha Romanoff in Avengers: Endgame.

It follows her appearance in MCU TV series Hawkeye, as well as Pugh’s roles in films such as Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan will star as Bucky Barnes in Thunderbolts | Disney+

Sebastian Stan will star in Thunderbolts* once again returning to screens as James Buchanan Barnes, aka Bucky (aka The Winter Soldier).

Having last been seen alongside Sam Wilson - formerly Falcon and now Captain America - in their MCU show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Stan’s role in this film remains relatively unknown, though he can be seen blowing up a car in a very similar manner to Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Outside of the MCU, Stan has appeared in shows such as Pam and Tommy as well as films such as Fresh and upcoming thriller A Different Man.

David Harbour as Red Guardian

David Harbour speaks during the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC. | Getty Images for Disney

Alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour first appeared in Black Widow as Alexei Shostakovaka, aka Red Guardian. The Soviet Union's first official super soldier, he acted as a surrogate father to Yelena and Natasha while undercover in the United States.

Best known for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, Harbour has also starred in films such as Hellboy and Gran Turismo.

Wyatt Russell as John Walker

Wyatt Russell speaks onstage at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International. | Getty Images

Making a memorable debut in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell’s former Captain America John Walker can be seen contemplating his past in the new Thunderbolts* trailer.

With the trailer showing Walker fighting with Yelena when they are both sent to the same place, Russell has one of its most memorable lines when Bucky Barnes appears behind their group on a motorcycle.

The son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Russell has appeared in shows such as Black Mirror and Under the Banner of Heaven. In addition, he starred alongside his father in Apple TV Godzilla series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster

Olga Kurylenko will also appear in Thunderbolts. | Getty Images

Also first having been introduced in Black Window is Olga Kurylenko’s Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster. Much like Yelena, Kurylenko’s character is a former Red Room agent who was cured and freed by Natasha.

Kurylenko has only appeared in the one Marvel film, though she has starred in films such as Quantum of Solace and Oblivion.

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen speaks onstage at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International. | Getty Images

English actress Hannah John-Kamen made her MCU debut as the “villain” in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Her character Ava Starr, aka Ghost, suffered from molecular instability and as such can phase through objects.

Another former baddie, she is one of the agents sent on the same mission. Known for her role in SyFy series Killjoys as well as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Valentina Allegra DeFontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss) in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. | Chuck Zlotnick

Actress and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus first MCU appearance as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The director of the CIA, she personally recruited John Walker as Captain America and during her time onscreen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever she arrested her ex-husband Everett Ross - played by Martin Freeman - for committing treason. She also had a cameo in Black Widow, where she blamed Hawkeye for Natasha’s death, sending Yelena after him.

This tricky character is likely the figure behind the assignments being seen in the trailer at Avengers Tower. Louis-Dreyfus is known for her roles in shows such as Veep.

Lewis Pullman as Bob (aka Sentry)

Lewis Pullman will make his MCU debut in Thunderbolts*. | AFP via Getty Images

Introducing himself in the Thunderbolts* trailer as Bob, Lewis Pullman will take on the role of Sentry in the upcoming film. Appearing before the four assassins in just scrubs, in the comics Sentry is known for being one of Marvel’s most powerful - and least stable - superheroes.

Thunderbolts* will mark his first MCU film, though Pullman can be seen in films such as The Strangers: Prey at Night, Bad Times at the El Royale and Top Gun: Maverick - in which he also plays a “Bob”. In addition, he has starred in TV series including Outer Range and Lessons in Chemistry.

Sentry was originally supposed to be played by the Walking Dead and Beef actor Steven Yeun, who had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts following the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Geraldine Viswanathan as Mel

Geraldine Viswanathan will make her MCU debut in 2025 film Thunderbolts*. | AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Geraldine Viswanathan will also appear in the film with her role largely unknown, though she has been credited as “Mel”. This has led some fans to speculating she will portray the Marvel character Melissa Gold, or Songbird.

Viswanathan replaced The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri, who also had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, and has previously appeared in TV series and films such as Blockers, Drive-Away Dolls and Miracle Workers.

What do you need to watch in order to understand Thunderbolts*?

If you’re wondering what MCU projects you need to have seen to understand Thunderbolts*, here’s a quick guide to those which are likely to be relevant based on the cast.

If you haven’t seen Black Widow, given Pugh and Harbour’s roles you’re probably going to be confused. While you can probably skip Hawkeye (though it is one of the best MCU TV offerings) the events of the miniseries may not be as relevant to Thunderbolts*.

Yelena (Florence Pugh) and Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Black Widow. | Jay Maidment

With Bucky, John Walker and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine present in the main cast, it would also be helpful to have seen The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before watching. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may give audiences more context on the role of Valentina but likely it won’t much impact the plot.

Meanwhile, for those curious about Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Ant-Man and the Wasp is also likely to be required viewing.

Marvel Thunderbolts* release date

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* has been bumped up the release schedule with the film expected to be released on May 2, 2025.