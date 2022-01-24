1. Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch

Even before Wanda opened up to her full powers as the Scarlet Witch in the finale of WandaVision, she was the only Avenger capable of holding her own with Thanos. She literally began to rip him apart with her magic in Avengers: Endgame and managed to hold him off with one hand in Avengers: Infinity War. When Wanda finally came into her own in the final episode of WandaVision, Agatha said that her powers would even exceed that of the Sorceror Supreme. Enough said; she's at the top of the list.

Photo: Disney / Marvel