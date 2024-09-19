4 . Daredevil – 92%

The first of Netflix’s Marvel series, Daredevil is another early TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe having been released in 2015. While it does share continuity with the wider MCU – and with Charlie Cox’s blind vigilante Matt Murdock having appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo in the years since its release – the tone of the series was notably different to the films which had come before. Though it was critically acclaimed, and with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, Daredevil was cancelled after three seasons. Production on Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to be released on Disney Plus in 2025, is under way. | Marvel Studios