The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding with many new entries to the franchise – such as Agatha All Along – now arriving on streaming platforms instead of in cinemas.
Sure Disney Plus premieres may not capture the same excitement as midnight screenings, but superhero fans now have a wealth of shows to enjoy from the comfort of their own home.
While you’d be forgiven for thinking that Marvel’s recent focus on the small screen is new, it has technically been more than a decade since the first MCU TV series came out.
With Disney now having regained ownership over the majority of their Marvel properties, most shows with even a hint of an MCU connection are now available to watch on the streaming service.
So including Agatha All Along reviews, here is every TV show (and special presentation film) which can be considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked from best to worst according to Rotten Tomatoes.
1. Ms. Marvel – 98%
The second MCU series on Disney Plus to introduce a character who will be significant in other projects, Ms Marvel follows Kamala Khan, 16-year-old Avengers fangirl who gains the ability to harness cosmic energy. With the show setting up for 2021 Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, there is still room for a second series of the show which is the first property to use the term “mutant” in the MCU. The comedy/coming of age series has 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the top ranked MCU TV show. | Laura Radford / MARVEL
2. Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – 95%
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was Marvel's first television show. Released in 2013 it was led by Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, the mild mannered SHIELD agent who was “killed” by Loki in the Avengers, and followed the inside world of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division and followed the general continuity of the MCU. Including cameos from actors such as Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Colbie Smulders as Maria Hill, the show ran for seven seasons. It received generally favourable reviews from critics, scoring 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. | Getty Images
3. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – 94%
The second television film in the MCU is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set ahead of the third instalment in the Guardians series of films. Serving as the conclusion of Phase Four, it has 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and follows the team as they travel to Earth and kidnap Peter Quill’s childhood hero Kevin Bacon. | Jessica Miglio. © 2022 MARVEL / Disney
4. Daredevil – 92%
The first of Netflix’s Marvel series, Daredevil is another early TV series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe having been released in 2015. While it does share continuity with the wider MCU – and with Charlie Cox’s blind vigilante Matt Murdock having appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo in the years since its release – the tone of the series was notably different to the films which had come before. Though it was critically acclaimed, and with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, Daredevil was cancelled after three seasons. Production on Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to be released on Disney Plus in 2025, is under way. | Marvel Studios