Lorraine Kelly: Scottish presenter gives update on return to TV after surgery to remove ovaries

By Ryan McDougall
Comment
Published 14th May 2025, 12:20 BST
Lorraine Kelly has issued a further update on her progress after undergoing surgery.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly says she hopes to return to work next week after she underwent “preventative” surgery to remove her ovaries.

Kelly, 65, had keyhole surgery on Saturday May 3 to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes after a number of tests and scans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lorraine Kelly attending the Women of the Year Awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, in October last year. Picture: Ian West/PA Wireplaceholder image
Lorraine Kelly attending the Women of the Year Awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, in October last year. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The Glasgow-born star, who last year celebrated 40 years in television, said she had not “been feeling all that well for a little while”, which prompted her to seek medical attention.

READ MORE: Lorraine Kelly at 65 - the lessons I've learned in life and TV

She previously assured her Instagram followers that she was going to be “totally fine” and would see them “really soon”.

Earlier this week, the star posted a photograph of her and her granddaughter Billie together while resting in bed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She wrote: “Thanks so much for all your well wishes. Billie [is] providing the best medicine ever with lots of cuddles for her granny.

“Hopefully get back to work on Monday. I’ve missed you.”

Join the thousands of Scots who receive our newsletter every day

The host underwent surgery at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, Berkshire, later travelling back home to recover.

A number of fellow celebrities left comments of support on her series of social media posts throughout her recovery, including Scottish cycling campion Sir Chris Hoy and fellow hosts Katie Piper and Emma Willis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kelly celebrated her 40th year in television in 2024 with a special episode of her daytime talk show Lorraine, which she has featured on since 2010.

She began her journalism career on the East Kilbride News, turning down a university place to study English and Russian to join the newspaper, before joining BBC Scotland as a researcher in 1983.

In 1984, she joined TV-am as an on-screen reporter covering Scottish news and in 1990 she began her presenting career on Good Morning Britain, before getting her own show.

Related topics:WorkGlasgowInstagramMedicineGood Morning Britain
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice