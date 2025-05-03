Lorraine Kelly shares major surgery news but tells fans 'I'll be totally fine'

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts correspondent

Published 3rd May 2025, 16:51 BST
Lorraine Kelly shared that she is to undergo surgery.
The presenter is to have her ovaries removed

Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has said she is to have her ovaries removed by keyhole surgery, but reassured fans “I’m going to be totally fine”.

Ms Kelly, 65, posted a video of herself in a hospital bed on social media.

She said: "I've not been feeling all that well for a little while".

She said she "had a little scan and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out" with keyhole surgery.

She said that the procedure is "all preventative," and that "I'm going to be totally fine, see you soon".

Ms Kelly added: “Feel very lucky to be treated so well - thank you Dr Raafat and all the staff!”

Earlier this week, the ITV morning show host was invited by King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend a special cancer charity reception.

Ms Kelly, who was born in Glasgow, has won awards for her work, from Baftas to an OBE in 2012 for services to charity. She was promoted to CBE in 2020 for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

