Lorraine Kelly shares major surgery news but tells fans 'I'll be totally fine'

The presenter is to have her ovaries removed

Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has said she is to have her ovaries removed by keyhole surgery, but reassured fans “I’m going to be totally fine”.

Ms Kelly, 65, posted a video of herself in a hospital bed on social media.

She said: "I've not been feeling all that well for a little while".

She said she "had a little scan and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out" with keyhole surgery.

She said that the procedure is "all preventative," and that "I'm going to be totally fine, see you soon".

Ms Kelly added: “Feel very lucky to be treated so well - thank you Dr Raafat and all the staff!”

Earlier this week, the ITV morning show host was invited by King Charles and Queen Camilla to attend a special cancer charity reception.