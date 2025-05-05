Lorraine Kelly gives 'huge thanks' update after having surgery to remove her ovaries

Scottish TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has posted on Instagram following surgery

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has said she is home from hospital and recovering after undergoing “preventative” surgery to remove her ovaries.

Kelly, 65, had keyhole surgery on Saturday to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes after a number of tests and scans.

Lorraine Kelly attends The Sun Military Awards 2020 in London. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Glasgow-born star, who last year celebrated 40 years in television, said on Saturday she had not “been feeling all that well for a little while”, which prompted her to seek medical attention.

She assured her Instagram followers she was going to be “totally fine” and would see them “really soon”.

In a follow-up post on Monday, she said she had undergone the surgery at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, Berkshire, and was back home to recover.

Thanking medical staff for their help, she wrote: “Huge thanks to these kind, caring, gorgeous professionals who took care of me at Heatherwood Hospital – back home now and following doctors’ orders to rest up – My surgeon, Mr Ahmed Rafaat, has been so reassuring throughout, and I can’t thank the whole team enough.”

A number of fellow celebrities left comments of support on her post, including Scottish cycling campion Sir Chris Hoy and fellow hosts Katie Piper and Emma Willis.

Sir Chris said: “Get well soon Lorraine.” Piper wrote: “Glad you are home. Rest up.”

Willis said: “Lots of love Lorraine.”

Kelly celebrated her 40th year in television last year with a special episode of her daytime talk show Lorraine, which she has featured on since 2010.

She began her journalism career on the East Kilbride News, turning down a university place to study English and Russian to join the newspaper, before joining BBC Scotland as a researcher in 1983.