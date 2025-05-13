Sir Chris Hoy gives update on cancer treatment as he appreciates life 'more than ever'

Sir Chris Hoy has provided an update on his ongoing treatment for cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Chris Hoy says he has entered “a bit of a stability stage” in his cancer treatment and is appreciating life “more than ever”.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion revealed in February last year he was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy. He then updated in October that his diagnosis was terminal and he had been told by doctors that he had two to four years to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Chris Hoy admits his cancer diagnosis has put the pressure of his cycling career into perspective. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

“I’m doing well,” the 49-year-old Scot said on Sky Sports News. “It feels like I’ve entered a bit of a stability stage at the moment and I’m feeling good, exercising, riding a bike, busy.

“Most importantly cancer’s not the first thing I think about in the morning when I wake up and it’s not the last thing I think about when I go to bed at night. I think we’ve got into a rhythm now where it’s part of our lives and we manage that and crack on.

“It feels like it’s been one of the busiest periods of my life, the last few months, just doing everything: fun stuff, family stuff, work, travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Sir Chris Hoy announces that his cancer is terminal

“I feel good. I’m on constant medications, constant treatment, but it’s not interfering too much with my life and the most important thing is it’s working, so I’m stable at the moment, everything’s good. Making hay while the sun shines.”

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy has revealed that treatment for his prostate cancer diagnosis left him struggling to finish a bike ride in Greece. | Getty Images

As well as six Olympic golds, the Edinburgh-born athlete won 11 world championships and 34 World Cup titles by the time he retired from competitive racing in 2013.

He said: “I can’t believe the position I’m in now compared to 18 months ago, I never imagined I’d be able to get to this point where I’m actually living life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And not just living life, but actually appreciating it more than ever and able to enjoy the little things. It’s not just about doing bucket-list stuff and doing massive things, it’s about appreciating the daily, mundane fun of life.”

A tumour was originally found in Sir Chris’s shoulder and a second scan found primary cancer in his prostate, which has metastasised to his bones.

After Sir Chris revealed his diagnosis, the charity Prostate Scotland credited an increased awareness of the disease to the former cyclist’s “openness”, and said there had been “record spikes” in visits to its webpages.

Sir Chris, whose father and grandfather were both diagnosed with the illness, had previously said: “When you are young, fit and healthy, you assume you are immune to any of that [cancer]. You think that is for further down the line. When you are 50, that is when you starting thinking about prostate cancer and checking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even with family history, I had my grandpa and my dad, but actually I should have been thinking about it sooner.”

During his career on the track, Sir Chris won six Olympic gold medals, 11 World Championships and 34 World Cup titles before he retired from competitive racing in 2013.