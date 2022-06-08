Actors Bryce Dallas Howard (L) and Chris Pratt will reprise their roles in Jurassic World Dominion (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Buckle up film fans, because the latest instalment of Jurassic World is about to stomp into UK cinemas – and it is bringing some of the franchises original big hitters back to cinemas across the country.

A direct sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the new dino-blockbuster will be the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy and sixth film in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Expected to be one of the most action packed of the entire back catalogue, with a reported budget of $165 million, ‘Dominion’ is reported to have been shot in 15 different studios and places, with a total of 100 sets being built for the film.

Continuing on where Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left off, at the beginning of a neo-Jurassic Age, Dominions starts four years after Isla Nublar – the site of the original Jurassic Park - has been destroyed.

As depicted at the end of the previous film, dinosaurs now live —and hunt—alongside humans all over the world.

Can it be done, or will things become too tense in the new world and force human beings into an almighty battle with the dinosaurs for the right to run the globe?

Who is in the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion?

The latest Jurassic World movie will delight fans of the franchise, as a host of original characters from the iconic Jurassic Park classic return.

Chris Pratt will, of course, continue in his role of Owen Grady as he has done for the previous two Jurassic World movies, while Bryce Dallas Howard stars as Claire Dearing.

However, the biggest news for fans of the films is that the three biggest stars from the original Jurassic Park will return.

Life has, uh, found a way to bring the legendary Jeff Goldblum back, as he plays Dr. Ian Malcolm, while Sam Neil and Laura Dern reprise their roles as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler.

Elsewhere, DeWanda Wise stars as Kayla Watts, Mamoudou Athie as Ramsay Cole, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson and Justice Smith as Franklin Webb all take roles in the latest film.

What is the runtime and age rating of Jurassic Park: Dominion?

Jurassic World Dominion will have a runtime of two hours and 26 minutes. It has not yet been given an age rating by the BBFC, however, in the US it has been handed a PG-13 for intense sequences of action, some violence, and language – so there’s expectation it will be handed be a PG12 in the UK.

When is Jurassic Park Dominion released in the UK?