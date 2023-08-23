All Sections
How does each Jurassic Park movie rank over the years? Cr: Getty ImagesHow does each Jurassic Park movie rank over the years? Cr: Getty Images
How does each Jurassic Park movie rank over the years? Cr: Getty Images

Jurassic Park is 30: Every Jurassic Park film ranked by Rotten Tomatoes - including Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic Park turns 30 this year!

By Graham Falk
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:49 BST

Want to feel old? Jurassic Park turns 30 this year!

The Steven Spielberg classic changed the outlook of cinema and becoming an instant iconic movie that smashed Box Office records the world over on release.

While nothing has ever quite hit the heights of the original dino classic, another five films in the series have been released as the franchise continues to keep hitting the big screen as the years progress.

Here is every Jurassic Park fiilm ranked in order of popularity, using highly respected film site Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Jurassic Park - 91%

The original and the best. 1993's Jurassic Park was a game changer and a staple of cinema history.

2. Jurassic World - 71%

The first movie in the Jurassic films that introduced us to Chris Pratt was very well received with the film reigniting people's love for the original on release.

3. Jurassic Park: The Lost World - 54%

While the film is third in the list of Jurassic Park films, the sequel was not all that well received by critics who saw it as far worse than the original. Photo: Getty Images

4. Jurassic Park III - 49%

It had some solid moments but, all in all, the third instalment of the series simply showcased its quick decline.

