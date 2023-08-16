Biggest Box Office Movies Of All Time: What are the highest grossing films ever in the UK? - including Barbie
Here are the UK's highest grossing films of all time at the UK Box Office. How high does Greta Gerwig's Barbie place?
There can be no doubt that 2023 has been a year of triumph for cinema and film fans alike after the huge success of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer.
Both movies shot to the top of the worldwide Box Office on release and weeks after its explosive first day on the big screen, film goers are still flocking to the theatre to catch a glimpse of the year's biggest hits.
But in comparison to previous successful films, where do they place? Here is the full list of the biggest Box Office movies of all time in the United Kingdom* as per Salty Popcorn.
*Using only one movie per franchise, ie: if there are two James Bond movies in the highest grossing list, we have opted for the highest grossing film individually.