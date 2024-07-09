Joshua Oyinsan in action for Easbourne Borough against Kingstonian. Picture by Andy Pelling

Semi-pro footballer Josh has previously played for two Scottish teams.

Love Island viewers may recognise one of the most recent bombshells to enter the villa, former Peterhead striker Joshua Oyinsan.

Also having played with Scottish side Dumbarton, Josh arrived following a drama-filled episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Monday (July 8) night’s episode, islanders were left reeling following the fallout from the “Film Festival” which saw the group learn exactly what happened during Casa Amor.

Alongside Reuben Collins, semi-pro footballer Josh was one of two hopefuls shaking things up as some couples attempted to mend fences.

Who is Love Island bombshell Josh?

In his introduction, Josh states: “I’m Josh, I’m 29. I’m a semi-pro footballer and model and I’m from South London.”

For the last two years the striker has played for clubs such as Hemel Hempstead Town, and spent the second half the season on loan at Hanwell Town.

While he is now out of contract, Josh’s previous teams include Scottish sides Dumbarton and Peterhead.

While with Dumbarton, the striker scored three times in 13 games before moving up north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time with Peterhead, Josh made 12 appearances for the club. He scored two goals during his eight month stint with the Blue Toon, but was eventually released.

In addition, Josh is said to have worked as a stand in for ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba for a number of TV advertisements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How has he fit into the Love Island villa so far?

Born in Nigeria, one of the first things Josh shared while meeting Mimii, Jessy and Uma for the first time is that he can understand his mother tongue, Yoruba.

He and Reuben are then introduced to the islanders later in the episode. While they introduce themselves to the boys, the three girls who went on the date excitedly report back to the others that they “come with energy” and that they are “ten, ten”.

With the boys stirring things up, mental health nurse Mimii – who has been unlucky in love after her partner Ayo recoupled – shared her enthusiasm for Josh, stating that he is “her type” – something which Josh reciprocated.

“Definitely I would say Mimii is my type. 100%,” Josh told the boys. “The way she carries herself, I think she’s been unlucky how she’s had a situation. I would have taken it a bit different.”

And with just a few weeks to go until the final, and a £50,000 prize up for grabs, it’s certainly all to play for with many hoping Josh will spark a change for Mimii.