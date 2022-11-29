Peterhead Football Club has unveiled its new manager following the resignation of Jim McInally.

Davie Robertson will take charge of the Blue Toon following Jim McInally's departure.

In a statement on the club’s website, the board said it was delighted to announce the appointment of Davie Robertson as the new Blue Toon boss.

The board stated: “We would like to thank all the candidates who applied for this position and went through our interview process, we were impressed with the high calibre of applicants however Davie’s ambition and attributes stood out making him the best man for the job.

"Aside from a wealth of experience both playing and coaching football, Davie has strong ties to the local community and is keen to foster those links as Manager of Peterhead Football Club.