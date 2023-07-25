YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will be at the centre of Netflix sports documentary series Untold - here's when it will be released and more.

Jake Paul celebrates after defeating AnEsonGib in 2020. Image: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“My life has been on display since I was 16 but my story has never been told,” said Jake Paul in an Instagram post announcing his episode of Netflix sports series Untold.

The notorious influencer first made a name for himself on social media platform Vine alongside his brother Logan, before moving onto YouTube.

Despite this online success, Jake Paul is making a name for himself through his boxing career.

With more and more influencers taking to the ring, Paul is among the most prolific. On Saturday August 5 he will fight mixed martial artist Nate Diaz, days after the release of Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child on Netflix.

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 17 1997.

His career online began in 2013 on the now-defunct social media app Vine where and his brother made short comedy skits, amassing more than 5 million followers and 2 billion views.

From there, Paul moved onto YouTube creating a channel based around his pranks and music.

After building their audience on social media, the Paul brothers landed their own Disney Channel show, Bizaardvark, which ran for two seasons. Midway through production on the show’s second series Jake was fired as a result of his poor behaviour; with his neighbours complaining about the noise, pranks, parties and fire hazards coming from Paul’s home.

This would be the first of many controversies to come for Jake Paul.

He launched influencer collective Team 10 in 2016, which saw a number of social media stars move into one house together to produce content. The group's roster changed many times throughout the years, with some former members speaking out about its toxic atmosphere.

Jake Paul during a press conference for his match against Tommy Fury. Image: Getty

Jake Paul also has a music career, releasing songs such as It’s Everyday Bro and My Teachers.

Paul is a polarising figure, with a number of controversies attached to his name from sharing videos of dangerous stunts, to dubious business ventures and calling coronavirus a “hoax”.

In 2021 TikTok influencer Justine Paradise alleged he sexually assaulted her in 2019, which he denies. She claimed he forced her to perform oral sex on him and touched her without consent. Paul said the allegations were "100% false".

Jake Paul is also known for his boxing career – which is what Untold will focus on.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul fought eight rounds in Saudi Arabia and it came down to a split decision. Image: Getty

He began his boxing career in 2018 during one of the earliest influencer boxing matches between Logan Paul and KSI. Ahead of his brother’s match, Jake fought and defeated KSI’s younger brother Deji Olatunji.

In 2019, Paul announced he would make his professional boxing debut and since then he has fought a number of professional athletes.

Most notably, earlier this year he fought Love Island’s Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Paul lost due to a split decision by judges despite knocking down Fury in the 8th round.

What is the Jake Paul Netflix documentary about?

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child will investigate Paul’s journey from childhood to internet stardom to the “most polarising man in sports”.

“This is the story of a kid who lost himself and boxing saved his life,” Paul says in a trailer for the series.

“On the internet I was the villain. In the world of boxing, being the villain is the best thing.”

Untold is based on interviews with the Paul brothers, their parents, fans, fellow boxers, and the sceptical old guard. It will explore Jake Paul’s controversies and successes and how he used his unlikability to propel himself to success in his boxing career, which has gained him fans such as Mike Tyson and critics including UFC president Dana White.

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child release date

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child will be available to stream on Netflix from Tuesday August 1.