Insidious The Red Door was one of the big Box Office horror hits of the year. Here's when you can own in on DVD and watch it at home via streaming.

The fifth instalment in the Insidious series is set for a DVD release just before Halloween. Cr. Sony Pictures Releasing

Insidious has been one of the most loved horror franchises of the last decade and now the fifth instalment in the series, The Red Door, is set for at home release just in time for Halloween.

While Oppenheimer, Barbie and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning hit the top of the Box Office charts in 2023, Insidious: The Red Door once again performed well at theatres and has already been one of the most watched horror flicks of the year, despite mixed reviews from critics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The films, which first landed on the big screen in 2010 and has seen success with every release since as fans tune in for jump scares and one of the most creepy and atmospheric horrors of recent times. Seen as one of the scariest franchise in some years, Insidious has build up a big fanbase since its introduction.

The Red Door, which is the first in the series of films to be directed by Patrick Wilson (who also stars in the film), takes place many years after the events of the first two instalments, and shows us what has happened to Dalton (Ty Simpkins), the young boy who was taken into 'the other' in the first ever Insidious film.

As he is driven to college by now-divorced dad and star of the franchise Josh (Patrick Wilson), he tries to mend their broken relationship in the wake of a family tragedy, but when haunting memories start to come back to the surface, they pair are again threatened by an entity capable of possession, destruction and mayhem.

Here is when Insidious 5, or Insidious: The Red Door, is released on DVD, BluRay and streaming.

Insidious The Red Door run time, age rating

The third film in the franchise has a run time of one hour and 47 minutes, making it one of the longest films in the Insidious franchise.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 was handed a rating of 12 on its release into cinemas across the UK by the BBFC due to moderate violence, injury detail, threat, infrequent strong language.

When will Insidious 5 be available to stream in the UK, where will Insidious 5 be streaming

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're hoping to watch the latest Insidious film, the good news is that you can already stream the film on various platforms.

To watch the film, you must can rent the film via YouTube, Google Movies, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, with each platform charging £15.99 to do so.

Insidious 5 The Red Door BluRay and DVD release date

Advertisement Hide Ad

Excited to get your hands on a physical copy of the Insidious: The Red Door? The good news is there is an official release date for both the DVD and BluRay - and you don't have too much longer to wait and it should be right in time for Halloween.

The film is now available to pre-order via HMV on DVD (£9.99) and BluRay (£14.99). You can pre-order either version here, with the sites stating the release with be on October 16.