Want to get into the Halloween mood early? Here are 20 of the scariest horror films to stream on Netflix tonight - including new additions Last Night In Soho and The Ruins.

With Halloween edging ever closer, the selection of horror movies on Netflix and other streaming services are growing by the day.

One of the most celebrated events in the calendar year, All Hallows Eve brings out the ghosts and ghouls amongst us and often sees us end the evening stuffing our faces with food and tuning into to some scary horror movies.

But what is the best one to watch for this year's festivities? With oodles of horror film content available on Netflix UK, it can be hard to sift through the good and bad and get that film perfect for your evening.

In order to discover which horror film is the best on Netflix, we took to highly rated film review site iMDB to find out which 20 horrors are the most highly rated.

1 . Saw (2004) A classic of the genre, Saw introduced audiences to the world of jigsaw and his brutal, physiological way of killing those who had done wrong. Ranked at 7.6.

2 . Dawn Of The Dead (2004) Rarely has a remake of a classic but so well received, but the early 00's remake of George A. Romero's iconic zombie hit is one of the best. Ranked at 7.3.

3 . A Quiet Place Part II (2020) Emily Blunt stars in the well received sequel that sees the world overtaken by monsters that threaten the existence of humanity. Staying quiet is the only option. Ranked at 7.2.