Here are the 20 best horrors currently on Netflix UK. Cr. NetflixHere are the 20 best horrors currently on Netflix UK. Cr. Netflix
Netflix Best Horror Films: The 20 most highly rated scary movies on Netflix UK - including Last Night In Soho

Want to get into the Halloween mood early? Here are 20 of the scariest horror films to stream on Netflix tonight - including new additions Last Night In Soho and The Ruins.

By Graham Falk
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:58 BST

With Halloween edging ever closer, the selection of horror movies on Netflix and other streaming services are growing by the day.

One of the most celebrated events in the calendar year, All Hallows Eve brings out the ghosts and ghouls amongst us and often sees us end the evening stuffing our faces with food and tuning into to some scary horror movies.

But what is the best one to watch for this year's festivities? With oodles of horror film content available on Netflix UK, it can be hard to sift through the good and bad and get that film perfect for your evening.

In order to discover which horror film is the best on Netflix, we took to highly rated film review site iMDB to find out which 20 horrors are the most highly rated.

A classic of the genre, Saw introduced audiences to the world of jigsaw and his brutal, physiological way of killing those who had done wrong. Ranked at 7.6.

1. Saw (2004)

Rarely has a remake of a classic but so well received, but the early 00's remake of George A. Romero's iconic zombie hit is one of the best. Ranked at 7.3.

2. Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Emily Blunt stars in the well received sequel that sees the world overtaken by monsters that threaten the existence of humanity. Staying quiet is the only option. Ranked at 7.2.

3. A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

When a young, talented actor moves to London and rents a dusty old room in a flat, she begins to see the ghost of a woman who she believes was brutally murdered there - but the truth is far more sinister than she can ever imagine. Ranked at 7.

4. Last Night In Soho (2021)

