Netflix Best Horror Films: The 20 most highly rated scary movies on Netflix UK - including Last Night In Soho
Want to get into the Halloween mood early? Here are 20 of the scariest horror films to stream on Netflix tonight - including new additions Last Night In Soho and The Ruins.
With Halloween edging ever closer, the selection of horror movies on Netflix and other streaming services are growing by the day.
One of the most celebrated events in the calendar year, All Hallows Eve brings out the ghosts and ghouls amongst us and often sees us end the evening stuffing our faces with food and tuning into to some scary horror movies.
But what is the best one to watch for this year's festivities? With oodles of horror film content available on Netflix UK, it can be hard to sift through the good and bad and get that film perfect for your evening.
In order to discover which horror film is the best on Netflix, we took to highly rated film review site iMDB to find out which 20 horrors are the most highly rated.