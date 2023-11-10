The 2023 edition of popular reality TV series I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has confirmed its full line up - but who is the early favourite? Including contestants Nella Rose and Tony Pickard.

One of the most loved TV shows in British history is back as ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ 2023 gets set to begin with 11 celebrities entering the jungle.

Much like last year's edition, it is quite a star studded line up for its 21st anniversary, although it does include another controversial politician.

Last year's series saw Lionesses and Euro 2022 hero Jill Scott take home the crowd as queen as the jungle, beating off competition from Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and Mike Tindall.

Included in the line up this year is Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Grace Dent, Marvin Humes, Frankie Dettori, Nigel Farage, Danielle Harold, Nella Rose, Tony Bellew, Jamie Lynn Spears, Nick Pickard and Fred Sirieix.

It is sure to be hotly contested, but who is the early favourite* to win the crown?

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Sam Thompson - 4/1 The TV personality is another early favourite to win.

Frankie Dettori - 7/2 The legendary jockey is one of the early favourites to win the show. A real character!

Marvin Humes - 13/2 The TV presenter and JLS frontman is expected to do well in the jungle and is currently second favourite.