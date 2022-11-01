I'm A Celeb will be starting soon. Cr: Getty Images

Get ready reality TV fans because the return of popular reality television series ‘I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ is just under a week away!

Some of the biggest names in show business and sport have already signed up for the latest series, with ITV confirming its star-studded lineup of celebrities entering the Australian jungle.

Remarkably, the new series will return to the Australian jungle as it marks 20 years since the show first debuted on television, while it has also been revealed that there will be a new all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! which will take place in South Africa next year.

Last year’s series saw former Emmerdale star Danny Miller narrowly beat Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald to me and you) to the title of King of the Castle, with the series held in Wales.

Confirmed line-up for I’m A Celebrity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill Scott – Capped 161 times by England Lionesses, the Sunderland born midfielder retired from football after winning the Euros in the summer and will head straight into the jungle.

Chris Moyles – One of Britain’s most popular radio hosts, the 48-year-old Leeds born presenter will be heading down under this coming week.

Boy George – The Culture Club icon turned DJ will be hoping to he can remain calmer chameleon when the creepy crawlies come for him in Australia.

Sue Cleaver – The actor is well known for playing Eileen Grimshaw on popular ITV soap Coronation Street.

Charlene White – The Loose Women panellist and journalist has confirmed she will be heading down under.

Babatúndé Aléshé – The hugely popular stand-up is an award winning comedian, actor and podcaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Attwood – Partner of Blackburn Rovers footballer Bradley Dack, the 31-year-old came to prominence during the third season of Love Island.

Mike Tindall MBE – The former England rugby star will be tackling snakes, insects and all manner of bushtucker challenges in the jungle.

Scarlette Douglas – The English television presenter, singer, dancer and property expert is best known for Channel 4’s programme A Place In The Sun.

Owen Warner – The 23-year-old is best known for his role as Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks.

Is Matt Hancock going to be in I’m A Celebrity

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has signed up for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! according to reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported by The Sun that the MP will be a late entrant alongside comedian Seann Walsh, with the MP, who made headlines during the Covid pandemic after images emerged of him cheating on his wife, being the 12th celebrity to enter the jungle.

When does I’m A Celeb start on ITV

The legendary presenting duo of Ant & Dec will take hosting duties on the latest series as the reality shown returns to Australia, after it moved to Wales owing to Covid-19 issues in 2020.