I'm A Celeb 2022 winner Jill Scott: 12 of the best quotes from popular I'm A Celebrity contestant and England footballer
One of the stars of 2022 after winning Euro 2022 with the England Lionesses, Jill Scott has now been crowned Queen Of The Jungle!
It has been an amazing year for Lionesses legend Jill Scott.
The Sunderland born midfielder ended her career on the biggest high imaginable by helping England Lionesses lift their first ever European Championship before becoming one of the nation’s much loved celebrities when she entered the jungle earlier this month. Oh, and she was also awarded with an MBE.
Never short of a hilarious, insightful or heartwarming quote, the former midfielder is sure to be catapulted further into the limelight after winning this weekend’s I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! final.
Here are 12 quotes from Jill – both in and out of the jungle – that are sure to entertain and delight you.