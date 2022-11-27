One of the stars of 2022 after winning Euro 2022 with the England Lionesses, Jill Scott has now been crowned Queen Of The Jungle!

It has been an amazing year for Lionesses legend Jill Scott.

The Sunderland born midfielder ended her career on the biggest high imaginable by helping England Lionesses lift their first ever European Championship before becoming one of the nation’s much loved celebrities when she entered the jungle earlier this month. Oh, and she was also awarded with an MBE.

Never short of a hilarious, insightful or heartwarming quote, the former midfielder is sure to be catapulted further into the limelight after winning this weekend’s I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! final.

Here are 12 quotes from Jill – both in and out of the jungle – that are sure to entertain and delight you.

1. When Ant and Dec asked if a medic could look at her ear as a cockroach was stuck in it... "You don't have to look - it's definitely in there!"

2. On the growth of women's football... "If you would have told me that I'd live to see 90,000 people packed into Wembley Stadium for a Women European final? And that I'd be playing in it? Impossible".

3. On being the last girl left in I'm A Celeb 2022 "You have to believe in yourself, and believe you can add something - and we need a girl in there!"

4. On why winning the Euros meant so much... "I had 30 years of football's heartbreaks and dreams and disappointments built up inside me, and I just wanted to do it for everybody in that stadium … everybody in the country … all them girls having a kickabout in the back lanes. I wanted it so, so bad".