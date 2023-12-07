I'm A Celebrity...has seen four camp mates depart the jungle already. Here's which celebrities are left in the jungle - and who was voted off I'm A Celebrity last night.

Who has left I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here - and who could still win the reality TV show? Cr. ITV

Simply one of the most watched British reality shows of all time, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 returned to our TV screens on November 17 and is now well underway.

The series, which returns to the Australian jungle for the second year in a row, is presented by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and has become a staple of the UK's viewing diet as viewers vote for which contestants they want to see tackle the most terrifying bushtucker trials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year's edition saw Lionesses hero Jill Scott crowned Queen of the Jungle as she beat off competition from close friend and Hollyoaks favourite Owen Warner to the crown, while controversial former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock made it all the way to final in unexpected fashion.

The season began in controversy too and viewers figures reportedly dropped significantly and were at its lowest ever due to many boycotting the show due to the inclusion of former UKIP leader and GB News presenter Nigel Farage.

Are you tuning in this year? Here is a full list of contestants that have left the jungle, what we know about I’m A Celeb eviction results and which campmates still have a chance to win and becoming King or Queen of the jungle.

Who left I'm A Celeb last night?

Following the most recent departures of legendary jockey Frankie Dettori, YouTube star Nella Rose and First Dates host Fred Sirieix, it was Nick Pickard who was the next celebrity to voted out of the jungle.

The vote came down to him and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson but it was the Hollyoaks stalwart who was sent home packing from the Aussie jungle.

Who else has left I'm A Celeb 2023

Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have departed on medical grounds earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Lynn Spears had entered the jungle and outsider to win but quickly become a favourite with camp mates and many of them were left upset when she departed the show.

On her departure last week, an ITV spokesman confirmed she has also left the show on medical grounds, telling The Independent: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

English columnist and broadcaster Dent had also been forced to leave the show on "medical grounds" a few days before Jamie left, with an ITV statement saying:

"She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike." In Sunday's (November 26) episode of the show, the food critic was seen on camera telling people that she: "just wants to go home."

Who is still in I'm A Celeb 2023

The list of celebrities still in the I'm A Celebrity jungle are as follows:

Tony Bellow, Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson, Josie Gibson, Marvin Humes, Danielle Harold.

I'm A Celeb winner odds

A full list of favourites is available via our website here. The current favourite to win, according to SkyBet, is Sam Thompson.

What time is I'm A Celeb on tonight, how to watch I'm A Celebrity

The reality TV show is screened daily, with each episode airing at 9pm on ITV1. If you do miss the show, it is available via the ITV streaming service ITV X, including previous episodes of the show.

When does I'm A Celebrity finish, I'm A Celeb final date