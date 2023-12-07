The final I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is approaching. But who is favourite to win the show in 2023?

I'm A Celebrity's 2023 final is now just days away and the competition is hotting up.

Much like last year's edition, the cast included some huge names names in its star studded line up for its 21st anniversary, although it did include another controversial politician - who is somehow still in the jungle.

Last year's series saw Lionesses and Euro 2022 hero Jill Scott take home the crown as queen as the jungle, beating off competition from Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and Mike Tindall.

Included in the line up this year was Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Grace Dent, Marvin Humes, Frankie Dettori, Nigel Farage, Danielle Harold, Nella Rose, Tony Bellew, Jamie Lynn Spears, Nick Pickard and Fred Sirieix. However, Dent and Spears have already quit the show after reportedly feeling unwell.

It is sure to be hotly contested, but who is the early favourite* to win the crown?

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Sam Thompson - 4/7 The TV personality was favourite to win the reality TV show throughout the first 10 days.

Tony Bellew - 5/2 The Scouse boxer entered the jungle a little later than the others but will be hoping to knock out the competition and win. He's now the favourite to win the show.

Nigel Farage - 6/1 The much maligned former leader of UKIP is controversially entered the show and has reportedly been paid £1.5 million to enter.