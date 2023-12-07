All Sections
I'm A Celeb Winner Odds: I'm A Celeb latest odds, who is the favourite to win, Tony Bellew, Nigel Farage odds

The final I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is approaching. But who is favourite to win the show in 2023?

By Graham Falk
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
I'm A Celebrity's 2023 final is now just days away and the competition is hotting up.

Much like last year's edition, the cast included some huge names names in its star studded line up for its 21st anniversary, although it did include another controversial politician - who is somehow still in the jungle.

Last year's series saw Lionesses and Euro 2022 hero Jill Scott take home the crown as queen as the jungle, beating off competition from Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and Mike Tindall.

Included in the line up this year was Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Grace Dent, Marvin Humes, Frankie Dettori, Nigel Farage, Danielle Harold, Nella Rose, Tony Bellew, Jamie Lynn Spears, Nick Pickard and Fred Sirieix. However, Dent and Spears have already quit the show after reportedly feeling unwell.

It is sure to be hotly contested, but who is the early favourite* to win the crown?

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1. Sam Thompson - 4/7

2. Tony Bellew - 5/2

3. Nigel Farage - 6/1

4. Josie Gibson - 12/1

