I'm A Celebrity 2023 is well underway as we get to know this year's cast in the Australian jungle - but who is the early favourite to win the show?

It is one of the most loved reality TV shows in British history and the 2023 edition of ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ gets is well underway after beginning on November 19.

Much like last year's edition, the cast has some big names names in its star studded line up for its 21st anniversary, although it does include another controversial politician.

Last year's series saw Lionesses and Euro 2022 hero Jill Scott take home the crown as queen as the jungle, beating off competition from Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and Mike Tindall.

Included in the line up this year is Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Grace Dent, Marvin Humes, Frankie Dettori, Nigel Farage, Danielle Harold, Nella Rose, Tony Bellew, Jamie Lynn Spears, Nick Pickard and Fred Sirieix.

It is sure to be hotly contested, but who is the early favourite* to win the crown?

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Josie Gibson - 7/4 The This Morning presenter has been a good bet to win since the show began and is the bookies current favourite.

Sam Thompson - 5/2 The TV personality is another early favourite to win the reality TV show.

Fred Sirieix - 11/2 The host of Channel 4's popular First Dates show took his smooth talking talents into the jungle and is well liked by viewers.