The Droughtlander is almost over. A new series of the hit time-travelling fantasy show will be back on our screens very soon.

Outlander season 6 will see the return of Jamie Fraser and Claire Fraser, played by Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets have just been announced for virtual access to the Outlander Season 6 world premiere and red carpet event.

And eager fans can also be treated to the first episode in an exclusive premiere at Glasgow Film Festival.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sixth season of Outlander.

When is Outlander coming back? Season 6 release date

Outlander season 6 will be officially released in the UK on March 6, 2022.

Outlander Season 6 will star Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe as Jamie and Claire (Outlander Starz)

The first episode of the new series, titled ‘Echoes’, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video via Starzplay.

However, some lucky fans will be able watch before then…

When is the Outlander season 6 world premiere? How can I get tickets?

The world premiere of Outlander season 6 will be held on February 24, 2022 at Royal Festival Hall in London.

Tickets to attend in person have sold out, but there’s still a chance to tune in virtually.

A select number of fans from the US and UK can watch the event, which will include red carpet coverage, a screening of the first episode of season 6, and a panel after the episode.

A limited number of tickets are available for this exclusive event virtual screening – they go online from 5pm (9am PST, 12pm EST) on February 18.

Starz has announced the tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis but the red carpet will be streamed on the Outlander Facebook page.

And, for those who don't get tickets, the whole event will be available to watch after March 6.

When is the Outlander season 6 premiere? How can I get tickets?

Glasgow Film Festival will also show the first 90-minute episode of Outlander’s sixth season days before it is officially released.

The preview screening will take place in Glasgow Film Theatre on Thursday, March 3, at 5.45pm.

And it is rumoured actor Sam Heughan could well be there.

Tickets are free and only available from the Box Office on the day of the screening – you must be over 18.

Who are the Outlander season 6 cast?

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will of course return in the leading roles of Claire Randall Fraser and Jamie Fraser.

Scottish actor Richard Rankin will reprise his role as Roger Wakefield, Sophie Skelton is back as Brianna Randall, and John Bell will play Young Ian.

But new faces will appear in the form of the Christie family.

Mark Lewis Jones will play Tom Christie, one of Jamie’s “ancient foes” who is set to bring drama to the Ridge.

Jessica Reynolds has been cast as Tom’s daughter Malva, and Alexander Vlahos will play his son Allen.

It looks like they will be the antagonists of the series. Caitriona Balfe told Entertainment Weekly: “Outlander does baddies and villains quite well. [The Christies] aren't your typical villains, which is great and refreshing.”

The actress added: “It's a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.