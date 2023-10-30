Netflix Horror Movies 2023: 32 of the most highly rated horror movies on Netflix UK - including Halloween
Here are 32 of the most highly rated horror movies to watch on Halloween - according to iMDB.
Are you getting ready for Halloween? There's just days to go!
With the collection of horror films stronger than ever on Netflix, it can be hard to choose what to watch this Halloween.
One of the most celebrated events in the calendar year, All Hallows Eve brings out the ghosts and ghouls amongst us and often sees us end the evening stuffing our faces with food and tuning into to some scary horror movies.
But what is the best one to watch for this year's festivities? With oodles of horror film content available on Netflix UK, it can be hard to sift through the good and bad and get that film perfect for your evening.
In order to discover which horror film is the best on Netflix, we took to highly rated film review site iMDB to find out which 31 horror films are the most highly rated on the platform.