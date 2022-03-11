It took a while to hit the big screen, but last week’s finally saw Hollywood blockbuster The Batman receive its worldwide cinematic release following a year of pandemic related delays.

Thank fully for cast and crew alike, it appears to have been well worth the wait, with fans and film critics both lavishing praise on Warner Bros. epic, which stars Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman for the very first time.

As ever though, the debate rages on between movie fans about which film – and actors – are the ultimate when it comes to the Caped Crusader.

While some rank Michael Keaton and the ultimate Batman, others cite Christian Bale as the reigning champion – and don’t get us started on the Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson Joker debate!

However, to find out which Batman film takes the crown the best of all time, we consulted popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which big screen Batman flew to the top of the rankings list – and while crashed into a window.

Here are the top 10 rated Batman films of all time. Do you agree with the rankings?

1. The Dark Knight - 94% With an almost perfect 94% ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, the battle between Christian Bale's Batman and the late, great Heath Ledger's The Joker take the crown as the highest ranked Batman film ever made.

2. The LEGO Batman Movie - 90% Unbelievably, The Lego Batman Movie comes in as the second best of all time, as Batman and Robin face off against Joker in Lego form.

3. The Dark Knight Rises - 87% Tom Hardy's role as Bane was another Batman nemesis that cinema fans enjoyed, with Christian Nolan's final final in his trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises, receiving world wide acclaim.

4. The Batman - 85% Coming in hot, Robert Pattinson's first stab at the Bat has seen The Batman rocket up to fourth place on our list.