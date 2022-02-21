With February almost over, you would expect streaming giant Netflix to be happy a fantastic their start to the year, with subscribers continue to grow due to the bingeable content already added in 2022.

The streaming giant has released a number of critically acclaimed TV shows already this year, with Korean zombie hit All Of Us Are Dead and true crime series Inventing Anna flying to the top of streaming charts across the globe.

And Netflix are packing their service with some great new shows next month too, with a number of anticipated new series ready to be uploaded onto the service.

But with so much choice coming, how do you know where to start? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look at our list of the best new TV series hitting Netflix in March.

1. Rick and Morty (Season 5) - March 6 Drunk science genius Rick and his sidekick nephew Morty are back on Netflix for a hilarious fifth season.

2. Worst Roomate Ever - March 1 Killers. Con-artists. Criminals. Worst Roomate Ever is a new series produced by Blumhouse Productions (The Purge, Insidious) which looks at a tale of horrific cohabitation experiences.

3. Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud and Fugitives - March 16 Bad Vegan is the latest in a long line of shocking true crime docuseries. This four part series focuses on Sarma Melngailis, a celebrity vegan restaurateur, in what starts as a successful project, but quickly unravels into a disaster...

4. Pieces of Her - March 4 Toni Collette stars as Laura Oliver in Pieces Of Her, the television series based on American author Karin Slaughter and her book of the same name.