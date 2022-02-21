With February almost over, you would expect streaming giant Netflix to be happy a fantastic their start to the year, with subscribers continue to grow due to the bingeable content already added in 2022.
The streaming giant has released a number of critically acclaimed TV shows already this year, with Korean zombie hit All Of Us Are Dead and true crime series Inventing Anna flying to the top of streaming charts across the globe.
And Netflix are packing their service with some great new shows next month too, with a number of anticipated new series ready to be uploaded onto the service.
But with so much choice coming, how do you know where to start? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Take a look at our list of the best new TV series hitting Netflix in March.