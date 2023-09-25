Strictly Come Dancing Scores 2023: Here are ALL the scores from this year's show - from week one to final
Strictly is back on our screens for another year, adn we're helping to keep you updated on how all the dancers are getting on as the competition progresses.
Since its first appearance on television screens back in 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has proved to be one of the BBC's most popular programmes - attracting millions of viewers every Saturday night.
The Guiness Book of Records named it the most successful reality format in 2010 and versions of the show have been made in over 60 different countries, under the name 'Dancing With The Stars'.
With the 23rd season now underway, we're looking at how the celebs, and their professional dance partners , do each week, as rated by the four judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas.
This article will be updated after every results show.
Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk
Week 1. Craig: 4, Motsi: 5, Shirley: 5, Anton: 5. Total: 19
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice
Week 1. Craig: 7, Motsi: 7, Shirley: 8, Anton: 7. Total: 29
Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu
Week 1. Craig: 6, Motsi: 6, Shirley: 5, Anton: 6. Total: 23
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington
Week 1. Craig: 7, Motsi: 7, Shirley: 7, Anton: 7. Total: 28
Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe
Week 1. Craig: 7, Motsi: 7, Shirley: 7, Anton: 7. Total: 28
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell
Week 1. Craig: 6, Motsi: 7, Shirley: 8, Anton: 8. Total: 29
Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer
Week 1. Craig: 4, Motsi: 6, Shirley: 6, Anton: 6. Total: 22
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola
Week 1. Craig: 7, Motsi: 8, Shirley: 7, Anton: 7. Total: 29
Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał
Week 1. Craig: 5, Motsi: 5, Shirley: 6, Anton: 5. Total: 21
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley
Week 1. Craig: 5, Motsi: 6, Shirley: 6, Anton: 5. Total: 22
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin
Week 1. Craig: 7, Motsi: 8, Shirley: 7, Anton: 7. Total: 29
Les Dennis and Nancy Xu
Week 1. Craig: 2, Motsi: 4, Shirley: 5, Anton: 5. Total: 16
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones
Week 1. Craig: 8, Motsi: 8, Shirley: 8, Anton: 8. Total: 32
Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez
Week 1. Craig: 3, Motsi: 5, Shirley: 5, Anton: 5. Total: 18
Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima
Week 1.Craig: 3, Motsi: 6, Shirley: 5, Anton: 5. Total: 19
