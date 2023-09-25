Strictly is back on our screens for another year, adn we're helping to keep you updated on how all the dancers are getting on as the competition progresses.

All this year's Strictly competitors.

Since its first appearance on television screens back in 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has proved to be one of the BBC's most popular programmes - attracting millions of viewers every Saturday night.

The Guiness Book of Records named it the most successful reality format in 2010 and versions of the show have been made in over 60 different countries, under the name 'Dancing With The Stars'.

With the 23rd season now underway, we're looking at how the celebs, and their professional dance partners , do each week, as rated by the four judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas.

This article will be updated after every results show.

Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk

Week 1. Craig: 4, Motsi: 5, Shirley: 5, Anton: 5. Total: 19

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

Week 1. Craig: 7, Motsi: 7, Shirley: 8, Anton: 7. Total: 29

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu

Week 1. Craig: 6, Motsi: 6, Shirley: 5, Anton: 6. Total: 23

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington

Week 1. Craig: 7, Motsi: 7, Shirley: 7, Anton: 7. Total: 28

Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe

Week 1. Craig: 7, Motsi: 7, Shirley: 7, Anton: 7. Total: 28

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Week 1. Craig: 6, Motsi: 7, Shirley: 8, Anton: 8. Total: 29

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer

Week 1. Craig: 4, Motsi: 6, Shirley: 6, Anton: 6. Total: 22

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

Week 1. Craig: 7, Motsi: 8, Shirley: 7, Anton: 7. Total: 29

Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał

Week 1. Craig: 5, Motsi: 5, Shirley: 6, Anton: 5. Total: 21

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley

Week 1. Craig: 5, Motsi: 6, Shirley: 6, Anton: 5. Total: 22

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

Week 1. Craig: 7, Motsi: 8, Shirley: 7, Anton: 7. Total: 29

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu

Week 1. Craig: 2, Motsi: 4, Shirley: 5, Anton: 5. Total: 16

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones

Week 1. Craig: 8, Motsi: 8, Shirley: 8, Anton: 8. Total: 32

Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez

Week 1. Craig: 3, Motsi: 5, Shirley: 5, Anton: 5. Total: 18

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima