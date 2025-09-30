The Great British Bake Off 2025: Contestants Toby, Nadia, Aaron, Leighton, Jessika, Jasmine, Hassan, Lesley, Tom, Pui Man, Iain and Nataliia. | Channel 4/Love Productions

It is sure to be a messy episode of the Great British Bake Off, as the theme for week five of series 16 sees bakers facing Chocolate Week.

As October approaches, we are officially heading into week 5 of the Great British Bake Off.

Series 16 of the iconic show has flown by, with just eight contestants remaining from this year’s batch following a week which sent them all “back to school”.

Scottish baker Jasmine was top of the class for a second week, with Jessika the unfortunate contestant expelled from the competition.

But as the competition heats up, what awaits those remaining during week five of Bake Off?

What week is Bake Off tonight?

Week five of the Great British Bake Off heralds the arrival of “Chocolate Week” - a theme which often seems to take place on the hottest day of the year in the tent.

We will see who melts under pressure as the bakers are asked to create “fiddly” mousse cups in their signature bake, with a white chocolate tart technical which pushes them to the limits as the judges instruct them to select their own ingredients.

As for the final challenge, expect lots of mess as it’s a chocolate fondue showstopper.

What time is Great British Bake Off on tonight?

You can watch The Great British Bake Off Channel 4 at 8pm tonight, with the episode also being streamed live to the Channel 4 app.