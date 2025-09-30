What week is it on Bake Off? Here's when it's on tonight and week 5 theme as bakers' tempers are challenged
As October approaches, we are officially heading into week 5 of the Great British Bake Off.
Series 16 of the iconic show has flown by, with just eight contestants remaining from this year’s batch following a week which sent them all “back to school”.
Scottish baker Jasmine was top of the class for a second week, with Jessika the unfortunate contestant expelled from the competition.
But as the competition heats up, what awaits those remaining during week five of Bake Off?
What week is Bake Off tonight?
Week five of the Great British Bake Off heralds the arrival of “Chocolate Week” - a theme which often seems to take place on the hottest day of the year in the tent.
We will see who melts under pressure as the bakers are asked to create “fiddly” mousse cups in their signature bake, with a white chocolate tart technical which pushes them to the limits as the judges instruct them to select their own ingredients.
As for the final challenge, expect lots of mess as it’s a chocolate fondue showstopper.
What time is Great British Bake Off on tonight?
You can watch The Great British Bake Off Channel 4 at 8pm tonight, with the episode also being streamed live to the Channel 4 app.
If you prefer to watch a signed version of Bake Off, the BSL and subtitled version of the show will also be broadcast alongside the original at 8pm just over on 4Seven. It will also be available on the Channel 4 streaming app and website.
