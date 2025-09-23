The Great British Bake Off is sending the bakers back to school during week four.

The Great British Bake Off is heading back to school during week four of series 16, with a brand new theme to challenge the class of 2025.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Week four of the Great British Bake Off is here, with the bakers preparing to head back to school.

A brand new theme for series 16 of Bake Off, it follows Bread Week which saw Pui Man become the third baker to leave the tent, with just nine contestants now remaining.

What lessons await the bakers during week four of Bake Off?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What week is Bake Off tonight?

The Great British Bake Off week four theme is “Back to School”, which will see those remaining in the tent tackling childhood treats.

For this week’s signature bake, the judges are asking for canteen classic flapjacks, while a twist is promised for the technical as they are challenged to make a seemingly simple school cake.

As for the final challenge of the week, it’s a “school fete showstopper” which involves plenty of nostalgic favourites.

But who will be top of the class and who will be expelled?

What time is Great British Bake Off on tonight?

The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 at 8pm tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad