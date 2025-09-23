What week is it on Bake Off? Here's when it's on tonight as new week 4 theme sends bakers 'Back to School'
Week four of the Great British Bake Off is here, with the bakers preparing to head back to school.
A brand new theme for series 16 of Bake Off, it follows Bread Week which saw Pui Man become the third baker to leave the tent, with just nine contestants now remaining.
What lessons await the bakers during week four of Bake Off?
What week is Bake Off tonight?
The Great British Bake Off week four theme is “Back to School”, which will see those remaining in the tent tackling childhood treats.
For this week’s signature bake, the judges are asking for canteen classic flapjacks, while a twist is promised for the technical as they are challenged to make a seemingly simple school cake.
As for the final challenge of the week, it’s a “school fete showstopper” which involves plenty of nostalgic favourites.
But who will be top of the class and who will be expelled?
What time is Great British Bake Off on tonight?
The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 at 8pm tonight.
For those in need a signed version of Bake Off, the BSL signed and subtitled version of the show will be broadcast simultaneously on 4Seven. It will also be available on the Channel 4 streaming app and website.
