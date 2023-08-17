Eagle eyed fans of Good Omens, the hit Prime Video series, may have spotted a familiar newspaper while watching.

The second season of popular fantasy-comedy series Good Omens has many ties to Scotland.

From its Scottish director and star, to the entire production being filmed in the country, there are many instantly recognisable faces and places popping up across the show’s six episodes.

The second series picks up four years after angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and demon Crowley (David Tennant) help avert the apocalypse. The duo are living peacefully among mortals in London, however their calm existence is threatened when the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) appears on the doorstep of Aziraphale’s bookshop in Soho with no memory.

While investigating a mystery, Michael Sheen's Good Omens character Aziraphale can be seen reading an article from The Scotsman.

Solving the mystery takes audiences from before The Beginning, to grave robbing in Victorian Edinburgh, the Blitz of 1940s England, all the way through to present day where Aziraphale is playing detective.

His investigation during episode two sees the angel scouring newspapers from across the world, eventually stumbling upon a story – on the front page of a fictional edition of The Scotsman – about an Edinburgh pub where the jukebox will only play one song: Everyday by Buddy Holly.

Aziraphale follows the clue from London to The Resurrectionist pub in Edinburgh, which is played by real life Newington venue The Cask and Barrel, though the pub’s address in the show is “The Resurrectionist, 66, Goat Gate, Edinburgh”.

Graphic designer Mickey Ralph translated the articles into languages including Greek, Korean and Polish, and each clipping can be found in the bonus content section of episode two on Prime Video. Here’s what “The Scotsman” article said.

Good Omens' David Tennant and Miranda Richardson filming in Edinburgh.

Everyday it’s a gettin’ closer

A strange phenomenon has got locals of The Resurrectionist pub in Edinburgh scratching their heads and tapping their feet.

For no matter what song they put on the pub’s jukebox, it will only play one tune: Buddy Holly’s Everyday.

Proprietor Mr Tulloch is at a loss to explain it: “I took over The Resurrectionist over twenty years ago and the jukebox was installed by the previous landlord, and it has never given us a moment's trouble until recently.

Aziraphale holding the Buddy Holly record Everyday, with a label on it which reads: The Resurrectionist, 66 Goat Gate, Edinburgh.

"My regulars noticed that all the records seem to have changed into this Buddy Holy song! I’m quite partial to a bit of Buddy Holly myself but everyone in the pub is getting a bit scunnered of it, to be honest with you.”

Asked what he thinks could possibly be behind the phenomenon, Mr Tulloch is completely stumped.

“Of course I naturally assumed that this was a prankster at work but I've taken to sitting up all night and watching the jukebox, whenever I put new singles in it. I can honestly swear that no-one has come in or out of the pub - and yet in the morning, every single record has ‘Everyday’.

"I’ve had the engineer our umpteen times but he says that it’s never been tampered with and can’t explain it either. It’s cost me a fortune in visits.”

The Scotsman newspaper article which appears in season two of Good Omens.

News of the strange occurrence is beginning to spread and Mr Tulloch admits that people are starting to turn up at the pub to check it out for themselves.

“I was worried at first that people would be put off. There is only so much of one song that you can take, after all. But now we’re getting folk coming in and wanting to see for themselves.”