Giannis Antetokounmpo's new movie will launch this month. Cr. Getty Images.

He is one of the most celebrated players in basketball and now Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's fascinating story will turn into a documentary that showcases his rise from the streets of Athens to NBA champion.

One of the most highly anticipated sports documentaries of the year, 'Giannis: The Marvelous Story' will showcase the Greek-Nigerian power forward's early years, where he and his family immigrate to Greece from Nigeria in order to search for a better life for him and his brothers during the early 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His father a former professional soccer player and his mother a professional high jumper, athletic genes ran through the Antetokounmpo family and it was no surprise that, following the move, Giannis and his siblings went on to represent the family in basketball.

While two of his four brothers grew to become basketball players, it was Giannis who would become on the most celebrated NBA stars in the history of the game after signing his first rookie contract with the Bucks in 2013. Loved by Milwaukee fans, Giannis - aka 'The Greek Freak' - went on to lead his team to their first NBA championship since the early 70s in 2021 and is an astonishing seven times All Star in the NBA.

The documentary that details his journey to the top is certain to be one basketball fans won't want to miss. Here is everything you need to know about Giannis: The Marvelous Journey.

You can watch the trailer for the film here.

Who are Giannis Antetokounmpo's brothers - including Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Giannis has four brothers, in order of age they are Francis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex - with three of them going on to play basketball.

His brother Thanasis is actually a team mate of Giannis and stars as a small forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, while he has also represented the New York Knicks. He won the NBA championship alongside his brother in 2021.

His younger brother Kostas has also starred in the NBA, playing with the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers during his career. Though he currently plays for Panathinaikos in the Greek Greek Basket League, he is another that has won an NBA championship, lifting the title a year before his brothers in 2020 while playing for LA Lakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster of the three brothers to play basketball is Alex. Though he has never played in the NBA after being undrafted during the 2021 NBA Draft, he has been part of The Sacramento Kings who proceeded to win the 2021 NBA Summer League. Alex was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract by the Toronto Raptors, though he was waived the following day to join the Raptors 905 as an affiliate player.

His eldest brother Francis did not get the basketball bug but played professional soccer in both Nigeria and Greece before taking on a music career in 2020, going by the moniker Ofili (his middle name). His first single ‘Shekosi' came out in 2020 and it is reported he has a net worth of around a $1 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Movie release date, Giannis: The Marvelous Journey release

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been confirmed that documentary will launch on Monday 19 February 2024.

How to watch new Giannis Antetokounmpo Movie - The Marvelous Journey

The NBA documentary on Giannis will be launched exclusively on Amazon Prime video. You must have an Amazon Prime Video subscription to watch Giannis: The Marvelous Journey, which can be purchased here.