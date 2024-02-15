It is one of the richest leagues in the world, full of talented basketball stars that are adored by fans the world over. It has Netflix documentaries, its biggest former star has his own clothing line and player's name are frequently dropped by top selling artists. In short - the NBA is a big deal.
But with talent and skill often comes fortune - and a lot of it - as America's top NBA stars rake in the cash with eye watering contracts. But who is the richest NBA player on the planet?
Here are the top 10 richest NBA players in 2024, according to CelebrityNetWorth.