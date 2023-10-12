Five of the best family friendly scary films including Hocus Pocus
Here are five scary – but still family friendly – films to watch with your children this Halloween.
Coraline (2009)
Coraline is notorious for its ability to frighten audiences, both adult and children alike. Still, for older children, Coraline’s adventure to another realm where her parents have button eyes is an engaging watch which isn’t too scary. In addition, Henry Selick’s stunning stop-motion animation make this a unique and eerie movie night contender. Made by Laika Studios, their other spooky flick Paranorman could also do the trick if this is a bit too scary.
Goosebumps (2015)
Based on the book series of the same name – but perhaps not in the way you’re thinking of – the Goosebumps film enlists Jack Black as a fictionalised version of their author R.L. Stine whose novels come to life to terrorise the town. Also starring Dylan Minette and Odessa Rush, the group must face creatures from puppets to werewolves, with a story which is more exhilarating than terrifying.
Hocus Pocus (1982)
This comedy film follows the Sanderson sisters – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Majimy – a trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected on Halloween. While they do discuss eating children, it’s unlikely your little ones can be too scared by the goofiness on show throughout the movie.
Spirited Away (2001)
This animated classic is considered one of the best animated films of all time, a well deserved reputation, however it also serves as potential nightmare fodder. With the monsters, magic and mayhem on offer in this dreamlike film, there’s certainly enough there that can prove just as scary as a traditional horror film.
The Addams Family (1991)
Fun in the Addams house might involve some form of torture or maiming, but that definitely won’t be necessary for families to sit down around the television and enjoy this film. The Addams Family may be best for older children, but with the recent animated films and the Netflix series, there’s no shortage of spooky entertainment available from the gothic franchise.
