Sneaking away to a sleepover and watching a scary movie is a right of passage for children, but for parents it’s more of a nightmare.

Here are five scary – but still family friendly – films to watch with your children this Halloween.

Coraline (2009)

Coraline is notorious for its ability to frighten audiences, both adult and children alike. Still, for older children, Coraline’s adventure to another realm where her parents have button eyes is an engaging watch which isn’t too scary. In addition, Henry Selick’s stunning stop-motion animation make this a unique and eerie movie night contender. Made by Laika Studios, their other spooky flick Paranorman could also do the trick if this is a bit too scary.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disney classic Hocus Pocus is a family friendly watch this Halloween. Image: Park Films

Goosebumps (2015)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the book series of the same name – but perhaps not in the way you’re thinking of – the Goosebumps film enlists Jack Black as a fictionalised version of their author R.L. Stine whose novels come to life to terrorise the town. Also starring Dylan Minette and Odessa Rush, the group must face creatures from puppets to werewolves, with a story which is more exhilarating than terrifying.

Hocus Pocus (1982)

This comedy film follows the Sanderson sisters – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Majimy – a trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected on Halloween. While they do discuss eating children, it’s unlikely your little ones can be too scared by the goofiness on show throughout the movie.

Spirited Away (2001)

This animated classic is considered one of the best animated films of all time, a well deserved reputation, however it also serves as potential nightmare fodder. With the monsters, magic and mayhem on offer in this dreamlike film, there’s certainly enough there that can prove just as scary as a traditional horror film.

The Addams Family (1991)