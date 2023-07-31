Founded in 1985 by Japanese animated film directors Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli has long since made a name for itself in the west.

Having created films such as Grave of the Fireflies and Spirited Away, there are more than 20 Ghibli movies available to stream in the UK.

With a reputation for beautiful animation, epic storytelling and also excellent English voice casts, here are 5 Studio Ghibli films to watch on Netflix.

Spirited Away (2001)

The film which spread Studio Ghibli outside of Japan, Spirited Away is an epic fantasy about a young girl who stumbles upon a different world – one full of gods, monsters and magic. Its hand drawn animation, compelling story and message of courage and belonging leaves an impact on audiences regardless of age.

My Neighbour Totoro (1988)

The inspiration behind the play of the same name, My Neighbour Totoro is perhaps Ghibli’s most iconic film – not least because the titular Totoro is the studio’s mascot. Its story of two young girls who move to the country to be close to their ill mother, the movie documents their adventures with the forest spirits who live nearby.

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Another epic fantasy, Princess Mononoke takes place during 13th century Japan where the animal gods who protect the forest are in conflict with humans who want to cut it down to mine iron. Graphic, touching and still stunningly relevant, the film follows a cursed prince as he attempts to bring the two sides together.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Adapted from English author Diana Wynne Jones’ novel of the same name, Howl’s Moving Castle is one of Studio Ghibli’s most overtly anti-war films. The movie follows Sophie, a young woman cursed with an elderly body, who must rely on wizard Howl, his companions and his walking castle to break the curse.

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)