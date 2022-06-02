Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday Addams (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

After months of rumours, streaming giant Netflix have released their first teaser trailer for highly anticipated new spin off series ‘Wednesday’ – and we are very excited.

Based on the Addams Family films, the brand new series will be brought to Netflix by iconic director Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice) and will be centred around one of the Addams Family’s most popular characters, the legendary Wednesday Adams and her time at high school, Nevermore Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Said to be a fresh take on the iconic character, fans of the director have been told to expect a live action, supernatural, coming-of-age tale that sees Wednesday attempts to master her own psychic powers, halt a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago.

Written by Smallville duo Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, filming on the series began late last year in the Romanian capital Bucharest, and concluded earlier this year.

And while mainly of the main details around the show’s content are still unknown, Netflix have now launched their first teaser for Wednesday, with the trailer featuring everyone’s favourite severed hand – The Thing.

One of the film's most memorable characters, The Thing shows up alone in the teaser.

Tapping against the screen, the hand ushers in audience attention and begins to gesticulate. Thankfully, Netflix have added subtitles since we don’t speak The Thing’s sign language.

The hand's message reads, “Heed my warning. A grave terror approaches. Her name is… Wednesday", before The Thing also drags in the series logo, all made of jagged edges, akin to the character’s personality.

Who is in the cast of Wednesday Addams?

After previously been played by the much loved Christina Ricci, Netflix – and the actor herself – have confirmed that Jenna Ortega (Scream, X) will take on the role of Wednesday Addams.

The teenager has seen her stock rise considerably in the new year, having exploded on our screens as Ghostface’s main target in the Scream reboot. She also played a major role in A24 horror hit X shortly afterwards.

However, the star studded cast does not stop there, with Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago, The Mask of Zorro) confirmed to portray Addams family mother Morticia, with Luis Guzmán (Carlito's Way, Anger Management) taking on the role of her husband, Gomez.

Isaac Ordonez will play Wednesday’s brother Pugsley Addams and George Burcea is ‘Lurch’.

Thora Birch (Ghost World) and Jamie McShane (Sons Of Anarchy) are also credited with small roles as Tamara Novak and Sheriff Donovan Galpin respectively.

Interestingly, Christina Ricci has been credited with a role in some episodes, however, her character has yet to be confirmed.

When will Wednesday Addams be released on Netflix?

Confirmed to be an eight-episode spinoff of The Addams Family, another look into the series will be revealed on June 6, as Netflix celebrate ‘Geeked Week.’